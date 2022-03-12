Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $913,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $87,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

STOK stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $752.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.32.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

