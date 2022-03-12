Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

STOK opened at $20.44 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $752.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.32.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,482,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,559,000 after acquiring an additional 69,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

