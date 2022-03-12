STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.180-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered STORE Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.11.

STOR stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.25.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,044 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after acquiring an additional 751,958 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 411,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,162 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 36,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

