Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 336,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,638. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $277,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.