Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 22.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 31.27 and its 200 day moving average price is 32.50. Lucid Group Inc has a 52 week low of 16.12 and a 52 week high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.35 by -0.29. The company had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.80.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

