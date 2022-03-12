Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 823 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 27.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 297,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,405,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $36.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

