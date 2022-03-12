Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,279,000 after purchasing an additional 138,999 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,635 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,425,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,275,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $993,988,000 after acquiring an additional 503,181 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.44. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.