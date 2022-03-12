Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

