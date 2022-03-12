Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 832 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of FIS stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.26. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 229.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.