Student Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.27 Million (STC)

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Student Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Student Coin has a market cap of $25.27 million and $365,135.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Student Coin has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Student Coin Coin Profile

STC is a coin. Its launch date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io . The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Buying and Selling Student Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Student Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Student Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Student Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

