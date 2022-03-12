Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

SMLP stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.90. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($2.74). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

