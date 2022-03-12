Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 50.55%.

Superior Drilling Products stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,936. The company has a market cap of $32.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.13. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) by 892.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,094,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 983,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.88% of Superior Drilling Products worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

