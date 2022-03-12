SVB Leerink Weighs in on Amedisys, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Amedisys in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $149.91 on Friday. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $122.12 and a fifty-two week high of $292.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amedisys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

