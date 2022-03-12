SVB Leerink Weighs in on Cytosorbents Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cytosorbents in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical research company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 56.90%.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $9.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,837,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 65,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 56,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 33.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 964,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 107,826 shares during the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

