Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 343.4% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Swire Pacific stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. Swire Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

