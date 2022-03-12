Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,153 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total value of $23,428,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,617 shares of company stock worth $72,970,279. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $293.69 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

