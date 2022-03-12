Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.850-$7.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.78 billion-$4.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.400 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $7.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,507. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.29, for a total value of $2,634,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,617 shares of company stock worth $72,970,279 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

