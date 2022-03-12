Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 84,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,035,582 shares.The stock last traded at $14.53 and had previously closed at $14.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $201,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 34.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

