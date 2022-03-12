Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.680-$1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 803,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,043.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,800.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 792,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,684,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,240,000 after purchasing an additional 396,562 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 89,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,565,000 after purchasing an additional 45,833 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 421,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 42,030 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.