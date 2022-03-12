Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 13th. This is an increase from Tassal Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.96.
Tassal Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Tassal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tassal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.