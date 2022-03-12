TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Short Interest Update

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 724,000 shares, a growth of 165.2% from the February 13th total of 273,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 195.7 days.

Shares of TCL Electronics stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. TCL Electronics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interest in manufacturing of multimedia electronics. The company operates through the following business segments: Television, Audio-Visual and Others. The Television segment manufactures and sells television sets and trades related components.

