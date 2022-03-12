TD Securities Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$4.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CEU. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$2.85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.30.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$713.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.36 and a 12-month high of C$2.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.