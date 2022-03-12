TD Securities Cuts Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IIP.UN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.41.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$16.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.84. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$14.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

In related news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total transaction of C$580,931.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,451,832.42.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

