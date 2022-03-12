TD Securities Downgrades Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) to Hold

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$40.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$37.00. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.33.

ITP stock opened at C$39.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$22.25 and a 12 month high of C$39.52. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.13.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.