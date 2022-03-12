TD Securities Downgrades Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) to Hold

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$40.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$37.00. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.33.

ITP stock opened at C$39.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$22.25 and a 12 month high of C$39.52. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.13.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

