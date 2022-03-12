Ted Baker (LON:TED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 225 ($2.95) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:TED opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £172.61 million and a P/E ratio of -5.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.48. Ted Baker has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.60 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217.60 ($2.85).

Get Ted Baker alerts:

Ted Baker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.