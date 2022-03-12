Ted Baker (LON:TED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 225 ($2.95) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON:TED opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £172.61 million and a P/E ratio of -5.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.48. Ted Baker has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.60 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217.60 ($2.85).
