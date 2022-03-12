TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the February 13th total of 876,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TIXT shares. Bank of America cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

TIXT stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 100,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.04. TELUS International has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $39.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

