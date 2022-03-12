Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.400-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

NYSE TNC traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.78. The company had a trading volume of 86,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.33. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Tennant had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,562,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tennant by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tennant by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,498,000 after acquiring an additional 73,363 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tennant by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tennant by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

