Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) will post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $1.04. Tenneco reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $6.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Tenneco stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tenneco by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

