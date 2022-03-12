TerraUSD Reaches Market Cap of $14.60 Billion (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC on major exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $14.60 billion and $325.78 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007704 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

About TerraUSD

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 14,546,469,761 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

