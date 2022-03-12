Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Update

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 212.6% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TSCDY opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tesco has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $12.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSCDY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

