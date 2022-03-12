Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.40.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $158.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.66 and a 200 day moving average of $159.83. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,707,000 after buying an additional 327,928 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,561,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,458,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,525,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,818,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

