The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Up 151.3% in February

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 151.3% from the February 13th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FLWPF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Flowr has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.31.

Flowr Company Profile

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

