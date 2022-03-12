The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.

Shares of GEO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,771. The stock has a market cap of $677.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The GEO Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The GEO Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,067,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 315,205 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 269,479 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in The GEO Group by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 172,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in The GEO Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,692,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,652 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

