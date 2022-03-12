The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Meiji from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Meiji alerts:

Shares of MEJHY opened at $13.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. Meiji has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It offers yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, foodstuffs, livestock products, and sugar and corn sweeteners, as well as transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meiji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.