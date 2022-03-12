The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Corning (NYSE:GLW)

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Corning stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,923,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41. Corning has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $281,919,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1,397.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 755.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after acquiring an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

