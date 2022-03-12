The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 2,050 Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.86) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASC has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($72.06) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($39.83) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.34) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.51) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,990 ($52.28).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 1,788.50 ($23.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 1,502 ($19.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.55). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,074.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,550.92.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($29.07), for a total transaction of £5,936,246.61 ($7,778,100.90).

About ASOS (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.