The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Joint were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Joint by 117.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Joint by 193.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Joint by 7.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Joint by 1.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Joint alerts:

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.94. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $464.53 million, a PE ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

About Joint (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.