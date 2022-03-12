The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marcus in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $539.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.71. Marcus has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $169.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marcus by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Marcus by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Marcus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Marcus by 6.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Marcus by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

