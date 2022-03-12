The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Atlas Brown Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

PG stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,085,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,806,641. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $346.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $127.04 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

