The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,073,455 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 198.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,164,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,161,000 after buying an additional 773,729 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,635,000 after buying an additional 323,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after buying an additional 321,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $233.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.93 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.97.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

