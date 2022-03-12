The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $29,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,182 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,365,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,459,000 after buying an additional 139,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,328,000 after buying an additional 132,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,718,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $760,389,000 after buying an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.97.

NYSE:SHW opened at $233.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.93 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

