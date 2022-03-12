The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Short Interest Down 92.9% in February

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Siam Commercial Bank Public stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.2504 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

