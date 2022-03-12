The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Down 51.2% in February

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TWN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $32.19. 4,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,495. The Taiwan Fund has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $2.9227 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from The Taiwan Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.38.
The Taiwan Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
