The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Cut by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 816,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,974 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 4.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $62,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,131,000 after purchasing an additional 307,090 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,693,000 after purchasing an additional 537,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,192 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,735,000 after buying an additional 1,321,933 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,721,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,613,000 after buying an additional 787,701 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.32.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.22.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.34%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

