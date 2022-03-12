TheStreet Downgrades Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) to C+

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $101.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.03. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $94.66 and a 1 year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.8% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 43.7% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 143.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.