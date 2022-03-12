Thomasville National Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,195,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after purchasing an additional 360,491 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,769 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $256.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.37 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

