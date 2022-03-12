Thomasville National Bank Invests $233,000 in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 160.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.27.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.06%.
In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
American Tower Profile (Get Rating)
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
