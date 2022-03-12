Thomasville National Bank Sells 474 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average is $85.11. The company has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.47%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

