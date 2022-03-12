Thomasville National Bank Takes $484,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 752 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 368,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intuit by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $439.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.09. The company has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.62.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

