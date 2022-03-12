Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

LON:THX opened at GBX 18.40 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Thor Explorations has a 1 year low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.64. The company has a market cap of £118.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

